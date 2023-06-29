Air quality alerts remain in effect due to smoke from Canadian wildfires

Air quality alerts remain in effect due to more smoke from the Canadian wildfires.

The DEP says young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems are especially vulnerable.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Air quality alerts remain in effect for Thursday due to more smoke from the Canadian wildfires.

Pennsylvania and Delaware are under a code red air quality alert.

A code red air quality alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region are unhealthful for the general population. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.

New Jersey is under a code orange alert.

A code orange air quality alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases and the elderly. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.

An upper low in northern New England and a strong ridge down in the south-central U.S. is allowing the smoke to be funneled toward our region once again.

Canada has already surpassed the record for area burned. Nearly every province in Canada has fires burning. A record 30,000 square miles (80,000 square kilometers) of Canada has burned, an area nearly as large as South Carolina, according to the Canadian government.

For Dr. Marc F. Goldstein of the Asthma Center, it means his patients are presenting with issues including, "Tightness in their chest, shortness of breath, coughing, bringing up phlegm, having burning in their throat, nasal irritation as well."

Concentrations of smoke will likely be high throughout the day in western Pennsylvania and increasing throughout the day in eastern Pennsylvania.

Goldstein said wearing a KN95 or N95 mask outside can help.

The Pennsylvania of Department of Environmental Protection says smoke from the wildfires is expected to impact air quality throughout Thursday, and Friday, with some possible relief on Saturday. The DEP will continue to update the forecast.

Residents are encouraged to check www.airnow.gov for current conditions in their area.

Earlier this month, the Philadelphia region was blanketed by smoke from Canadian wildfires.

