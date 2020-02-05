Cold case investigation prompts search in Deptford, New Jersey: Sources

DEPTFORD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities in Gloucester County, New Jersey searched multiple locations in Deptford on Tuesday in connection with a cold case investigation, Action News has learned.

Chopper 6 was overhead and Action News crews were on the ground as investigators conducted their search.

Police were in the area of the 600 block of Fox Run Road for several hours Tuesday.

Sources tell Action News the search was based on new information on a cold case involving a missing person.

Authorities say there is no danger to the public.

No further details are being released at this time, police said.
