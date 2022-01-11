Bitter cold: Philadelphia area bundles up to brave frigid wind chills

COLLINGSWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- While this bitter cold weather may have driven many to hunker down inside where it's warm, some folks had to work outside.US Postal Service carrier Eddie Peace says one of the secrets to staying warm is lots of layers."Like right now, I'm three layers down on the bottom and four up top. So you got to stay layered up, but if you can, wear something that's wind-resistant like a windbreaker or something," said Peace.As he delivers mail on foot along Haddon Avenue in Collingswood, he says on cold days, he moves a little faster."You want to get out this cold so bad you make sure you're hitting it a little extra hard," laughed Peace.With wind chills in the single digits or teens for much of our area Tuesday, the Philadelphia area office of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is warning workers and employers to use caution in these cold conditions."With the temperatures and the increased wind speed your body is going to have to react to it. And you know with those conditions the heat from your body is going to be removed quickly," said Theresa Downs, area director for the Philadelphia area OSHA office.OSHA says employers should make sure workers have proper gear, train employees for cold-weather hazards, and allow for breaks when needed."If you're experiencing symptoms related to that kind of exposure - confusion, slurred speech, extensive shivering, you want to take action," said Downs.Then, some don't mind the cold, like Joe, a dog who enjoys rolling around on the banks of a frozen Cooper River Lake, and his owner Gigi Rossi of Pennsauken."When the wind hit, yeah it's chilly," said Rossi.Many said their plan: stay inside as much as they can."Go in the house, get warm, go back outside," said Brian Long of Collingswood.Many counties and cities have declared a code blue, activating emergency services.In New Jersey, you can dial 211 for more info on shelters and warming centers or visit www.nj211.org.