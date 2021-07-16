'Hollywood' homecoming? Phillies among teams watching Cole Hamels' workout

Phillies are among teams planning to watch Cole Hamels’ showcase Friday. 114 of his 163 regular-season wins came for Philly, plus of course the 2008 NLCS and WS MVPs — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 13, 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Former Philadelphia Phillies star pitcher Cole Hamels will put on a workout for teams Friday in Texas.The Phillies and New York Mets will be there, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.MLB Network's Joel Sherman reports the New York Yankees will also be in attendance.The 37-year-old hopes to recapture that magic he had in Philly.Hamels was an integral part of the Phillies' 2008 World Series Championship. He also was the World Series MVP.But Hamels started just one game for the Atlanta Braves last season.He went 3 innings, giving up three runs on three hits with two strikeouts and one walk in a loss to the Baltimore Orioles.In 2019, Hamels went 7-7 with a 3.81 ERA in 27 starts for the Chicago Cubs.The four-time All-Star has also pitched for the Texas Rangers.He has a career record of 163-122.----The Associated Press contributed to this report.----The video in the player above is from a previous story.