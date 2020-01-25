Traffic

Crash leaves gaping hole in Collingdale building, 2 families displaced

By Corey Davis
COLLINGDALE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A driver of an SUV attempting a U-turn at a Delaware County intersection ended up inside a building.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. Friday on the 1000 block of Clifton Avenue near Broad Street in Collingdale.

Police said the driver first went into a church lawn.

Surveillance video obtained by Action News shows the SUV then slamming into a utility pole and continuing on.



The driver then hit a metal post, blocking the SUV from ramming into a nearby pizza shop.

The driver then careened into into a brick building, leaving a gaping hole on the side.

Police and firefighters helped pull the driver of from an SUV after she crashed into a building in Collingdale, Pennsylvania.



Police and firefighters helped pull the woman from the SUV and rushed her to the hospital.

Officials said a wooden support beam had smashed into the passenger side of the SUV's windshield and barely missed the woman.



The Red Cross is assisting two families that are now displaced.

Along with emergency officials, Verizon and PECO were also called to the scene due to the damaged utility line.

Neighbors tell Action News the building is more than 100 years old.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficcollingdale boroughcar into buildingcrash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
More TOP STORIES News