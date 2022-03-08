child rescued

Collingdale teen, 2 police officers honored for saving children in icy pond

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Teen, 2 police officers honored for saving children in icy pond

COLLINGDALE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A teenager and two police officers who jumped into a freezing cold pond to rescue three children were honored in Collingdale, Delaware County on Monday night.

The incident happened on February 21 while 16-year-old Anthony Alexander was hanging out in Collingdale Park with his friends.

He said he heard screams coming from two little girls and a boy.

"I wasn't going to sit there and let them drown like that," said the teen.



Alexander first tried to use a stick to rescue the kids before jumping in and pulling out the little boy and one of the girls.

Collingdale Police Sergeant Pat Kilroy and Officer Corey Hansen also jumped in the water to assist.

All three were honored during Monday night's Collingdale Borough Council meeting.

Alexander's parents were beaming with pride.

"He always has the biggest heart in the world and now the world sees that heart," said his mother Ava Alexander.

EMBED More News Videos

Just before 3 p.m. Monday, 16-year-old Anthony Alexander was hanging out in Collingdale Park with his friends when he heard screams coming from the pond.



"I'm very blessed to have him in my life, very blessed to raise somebody like him," added his father Anthony Alexander Sr.

Anthony Alexander said the ordeal has him considering a career in law enforcement.

The Collingdale Borough Council voted to add more signage around the pond to try and prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycollingdale boroughwater rescueice rescuechild rescuechild rescued
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD RESCUED
16-year-old, police officer save children from icy pond
Good Samaritan shoots dog to save small child from attack in Philly
Boy rescued from concrete sewer pipe in Florida
Actors honored for rescuing 14-year-old trapped under SUV in NYC
TOP STORIES
3 arrests after girl wearing shock collar seeks help at NJ home
Officer not expected to recover from bee sting injury: Family
AccuWeather Alert: Gusty thunderstorms possible
How rising fuel prices may impact summer travel
DA expects new developments after 12-year-old fatally shot by police
You can now order another round of free at-home COVID-19 tests
Neighbor describes horrific scene after 2 kids, mom stabbed in Mayfair
Show More
Philadelphia Council of Clergy holds prayer service for war victims
Suspect disguised as Amazon worker accused of breaking into homes
No Surprise Act designed to prevent surprise medical bills
Veteran lives the American dream as electrician apprentice
Wins for Dems in Pa. as court rejects GOP election plans
More TOP STORIES News