Collingdale teen, 2 police officers honored for saving children in icy pond

The incident happened on February 21 while 16-year-old Anthony Alexander was hanging out in Collingdale Park with his friends.
He said he heard screams coming from two little girls and a boy.
"I wasn't going to sit there and let them drown like that," said the teen.
ONE TO WATCH: Tonight a Collingdale teen and two borough police officers were recognized for their heroics.— George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) March 8, 2022
Late last month the trio worked together to save the lives of several children who fell through an icy pond.@6abc pic.twitter.com/Vqj13knZBD
Alexander first tried to use a stick to rescue the kids before jumping in and pulling out the little boy and one of the girls.
Collingdale Police Sergeant Pat Kilroy and Officer Corey Hansen also jumped in the water to assist.
All three were honored during Monday night's Collingdale Borough Council meeting.
Alexander's parents were beaming with pride.
"He always has the biggest heart in the world and now the world sees that heart," said his mother Ava Alexander.
"I'm very blessed to have him in my life, very blessed to raise somebody like him," added his father Anthony Alexander Sr.
Anthony Alexander said the ordeal has him considering a career in law enforcement.
The Collingdale Borough Council voted to add more signage around the pond to try and prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.