4 EMS workers taken to hospital after responding to hazmat situation in Collingswood, NJ

Sources tell Action News there were concerns the team may have been exposed to fentanyl.

We're told the medics were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

COLLLINGSWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Four EMS workers had to be hospitalized after responding to a hazmat incident in Collingswood, Camden County.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Thursday at the Creswood Apartments on the 300 block of Champion Avenue, near Harrison Avenue.

But at this point, it's unclear if any drugs were found at the scene.

