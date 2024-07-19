3 blocks in South Philadelphia evacuated amid hazmat incident and police response

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Residents from three blocks in South Philadelphia have been evacuated amid an ongoing hazmat incident and police response.

It began around 11:13 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of S. 22nd Street.

That's where police officers and firefighters responded for a possible neighbor dispute and a strong smell of bleach and ammonia.

Police say counter-terrorism, hazmat and SWAT are on location.

All the residents have been evacuated from the 1200 block of South 22nd Street, the 2200 block of Oakford Street, and the 2200 block of Latona Street.

