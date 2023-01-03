Man rescued after becoming trapped at Montgomery County car wash

COLMAR, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man was rescued Tuesday afternoon after he became trapped at a Montgomery County car wash.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Wave Car Wash located on the 200 block of Bethlehem Pike in Colmar.

Officials say the man in his 70s was in his vehicle when he apparently hit the gas, causing the car to flip onto its side.

The man was trapped for about 90 minutes before he was rescued around 3:45 p.m.

He was taken to an area hospital for injuries to his leg, but he is expected to survive.