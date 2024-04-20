Man charged with arson after South Jersey church, food pantry destroyed in fire: Police

Viewer video shows firefighters climbing the roof of the church as flames and smoke pour out.

WEST DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A man has been charged with arson after a fire broke out Saturday and destroyed a historic church in South Jersey.

Investigators in West Deptford Township have charged 44-year-old Brian Cannon with arson and aggravated assault in connection to a fire at Colonial Manor United Methodist Church.

A firefighter was also injured fighting the blaze, authorities say.

44-year-old Brian Cannon

Part of the church, which has been on Elberne Avenue in the township for more than a century, was destroyed in the fire.

Viewer video shows firefighters climbing the roof of the church as flames and smoke pour out.

"I ran up the street, there were flames coming out of the belltower and then the street got shut down with all of the fire departments," said Darlene Boody, who lives in the Gloucester County neighborhood.

Boody also runs the food pantry at the church.

"It's heartbreaking, that's the best way I could put it. When I saw it, I started crying, because like I said, I got a long bloodline in the church," said Earl McEwen, whose family has been part of the church for generations.

Police say the fire broke out Saturday morning around 6:40 a.m. in the back of the church on Elberne Avenue.

Neighbors tell Action News they had heard someone in the church overnight.

Police say investigators worked quickly on this, interviewing and charging Cannon the same day.

Authorities did not say what the motive was behind the fire.

The church says firefighters were able to contain the blaze to half of the building, but churchgoers say it was part of the community's food bank with thousands of dollars of food inside.

"We run the food bank and now all of our clients for the foreseeable future are not able to come. We had several today that came and I had to turn them away, unfortunately," said Boody.

Neighbors who attend the church hope to rebuild.

"We need your prayers and your thoughts and your donations if you can give," said McEwen. "Find it in your hearts to give to your church and make it grow."

Police say the injured firefighter has been released from the hospital. The cause of the fire is under investigation.