Traffic

Delaware Valley drivers spared worst of pipeline hack, but delays in gas still possible

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Local drivers spared worst of pipeline hack, but delays in gas still possible

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- While the crisis sparked by the Colonial Pipeline hack may be in the rear-view mirror, so to speak, the ramifications of its shutdown may still be trickling down as fuel supply chains work out the kinks.

Delaware Valley drivers appeared to have dodged major disruptions, but some gas stations were seeing some impacts - mainly in terms of cost.

AAA noted prices in the Philadelphia five-county region saw a six-cent increase over the week.

"It usually costs me 25 to fill up, but as you can see these prices are soaring right now, and I really don't appreciate that," said North Philly resident Shaniece Pryce.

RELATED: Biden signs executive order to beef up federal cyber defenses following pipeline hack
EMBED More News Videos

President Joe Biden signed an executive order Wednesday meant to strengthen U.S. cybersecurity defenses in response to a series of headline-grabbing hacking incidents that highlight how vulnerable the country's public and private sectors are.



At one East Falls Sunoco, at least one pump noted no gas, others only allowed for drivers to fill up on regular-grade gas only.

"Like, it's insane," said Temple University student Jules Tison.

At the Sunoco in Roxborough, there was no gas available until late afternoon.

Some clerks were also left in the dark as to when their next shipment may arrive.

One reason for the delay? A lack of drivers who are able to get the gas from point A to B.

"The recent crisis has really exacerbated really what was a preexisting crisis with truck drivers," said Rebecca Oyler, President and CEO of the PA Motor Truck Association.

RELATED: AAA urges people not to 'panic buy' gasoline
EMBED More News Videos

The tri-state area receives about 45% of its gas from the Colonial Pipeline. There are other options too, including international imports, other pipelines and refineries. That means, don't panic



Oyler said it won't be uncommon to see an occasional outage or lack of a specific grade of fuel while things post-hack normalize.

"We didn't get hit nearly as hard as the southeastern part of the US," she added.

At gas stations where gas was plentiful, the pain of price was still evident.

"No, no, definitely not good," said driver Brittany Williams.

Some are now forced to measure every mile.

"Middle-class people are suffering right now," said Pryce.



Industry experts said while truck drivers as a whole are needed right now, those that transport fuel specifically are in even higher demand because of the special certifications needed.

Gas station clerks have asked for a little patience as the supply kinks work themselves out.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficphiladelphiagas pricespipeline
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Philly elementary school under lockdown due to homicide investigation
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Show More
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
More TOP STORIES News