Pa. nonprofit teaches kids about volunteerism with flying colors

Christine Correale and Stephanie Edginton are best friends and neighbors who run The Sunday Kids: East Coast. Colors were flying as guests took the trek at the Fun Color Run event.

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- These best friends from Malvern are teaching kids how to be volunteers at a young age.

"We really wanted to instill the volunteerism in kids as young as possible, just so that they can grow up and continue to volunteer in the communities and make it a better place," said treasurer Christine Correale.

Christine Correale and Stephanie Edginton run The Sunday Kids: East Coast, a nonprofit organization that holds kid-friendly events per month to benefit the community.

"Last fall, we were looking to get our kids involved in community service around the area, and there really wasn't anything for youth, like elementary school age," said President of The Sunday Kids: East Coast, Stephanie Edginton.

Correale and Edginton wanted to change that, so they took over The Sunday Kids: East Coast from Edginton's sister-in-law who originally started it pre-covid.

Their goal was to teach their kids about the importance of volunteerism so that those values could grow and develop in their future.

"When they do become of school age, and when more opportunities are available, they would be used to the idea and understand the importance of volunteering," said Correale.

Correale and Edginton found that their kids enjoy helping and supporting the mission of The Sunday Kids: East Coast.

"We like to help people because we have a lot of extra time on our hands, and it's just fun to help people out," said 9-year-old Christian Edginton.

This was the first Fun Color Run, where proceeds benefited their organization as well as another nonprofit, Sneakers for Soldiers.

They plan to make the Fun Color Run an annual tradition; and, they have high hopes for the future of the organization.

"We're hoping that once our kids get old enough that they can run it...it's been really special...to know that they're making a difference in other people's lives," said Stephanie Edginton.

For information on The Sunday Kids: East Coast and how to get involved, check out their website.