Philadelphia Spanish teacher to race in Olympic Marathon Trials

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Elaine Estes is a high school Spanish teacher in the School District of Philadelphia.

Outside the classroom, she's an avid runner.

On December 3, Estes raced in the California International Marathon. She finished with a time of 2 hours, 36 minutes, and 8 seconds. The Olympic trials qualifying time is 2 hours and 37 minutes.

Estes crossed the finish line with 52 seconds to spare.

She attended St. Joseph's University, graduating in 2019. She ran track and cross country. Originally a walk-on, Estes earned a scholarship and became one of the top runners in the program.

She'll race on Saturday, February 4, in Orlando against 163 other women.