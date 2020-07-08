Christopher Columbus statue taken down in Pennsauken, Trenton next

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Christopher Columbus statues are coming down in two New Jersey cities.A concrete slab is all that is left to show where Pennsauken's Columbus statue once stood.Crews removed the monument from Cooper River Park along North Park Drive Tuesday night.Camden County Freeholders announced plans last month to move the statue to a private location and replace it with new artwork.In Trenton, officials announced the statue in Christopher Columbus Park will be removed and placed in storage.The statue has been wrapped in a tarp since it was vandalized three weeks ago.Some argue Christopher Columbus shouldn't be celebrated, due to his treatment of indigenous people.Trenton Mayor W. Reed Gusciora released this statement on the removal of the statue: