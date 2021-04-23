Police officers help rescue family from Colwyn, Pennsylvania house fire

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Police officers help rescue family from Colwyn house fire

COLWYN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two Colwyn, Pennsylvania police officers entered a burning home to help evacuate a family as a US Navy veteran worked to extinguish the flames with a garden hose on Thursday night.

Ron Harris was inside his home with seven family members, including his four grandchildren, when his son told him smoke was coming into his room.

"When I came out the room, that's when I saw the glow coming through the windows to the bathroom," Harris described.

Harris spotted flames in the back at about 9 p.m.

"They were pretty intense," Harris added.

Harris says his Navy training kicked in, and he ran outside and grabbed a garden hose.



"I have close to nine years of Naval training and firefighting training," Harris said. "By the time I got really getting into it, it was already at the top of the roof so I had to start soaking the house down."

Meanwhile, three Colwyn officers arrived on the scene.

Officer Lucas Murray had a fire extinguisher and helped Harris with the flames. Officers Joseph Casciato and Nicola DePallo rushed inside.

"Officer Casciato picked up the infant, took the infant outside to safety. Officer DePallo returned into the residence and located a 70-year-old female, which he carried out on his back," according to Police Chief John Martinez.

"I saw straight-up bravery coming from two fine officers," added Murray.

Firefighters arrived and were able to extinguish the blaze, but there's extensive damage in the back.

Colwyn Borough Mayor Maurice J. Clark, Sr, also rushed to the scene.

Clark highlighted the work of the first responders.

"Everybody did a fantastic job, and I told my officers, 'You all did a good job,'" Clark said.

"They helped us. I appreciate them and the rest of the first responders and fire department that came out," Harris said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
colwyn boroughpennsylvania newsfirehouse firepolice officer
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Homicide investigation in North Philly, lockdown lifted at school
Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Pa. postal worker fatally shot on route; former neighbor charged
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
Show More
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
More TOP STORIES News