'Come From Away' lands on Philly stage with heartwarming stories of 9-11 diverted planes

Come From Away tells the story of when thousands of passengers were stranded in Newfoundland following the 9/11 attacks.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- "Come From Away" is coming back to Philadelphia in February.

It's one of the all-time Philadelphia audience favorites, a true story that unfolded in the days after the 9/11 attacks when 38 planes and thousands of passengers were stranded in Gander, Newfoundland.

And the people in that tiny town opened their homes and hearts to strangers.

"Come From Away" - Kimmel Cultural Campus

Feb 7-12, 2023