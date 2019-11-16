10 kids get forever homes during Philadelphia National Adoption Month celebration

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In honor of National Adoption Month, the city of Philadelphia held a celebration to finalize the adoption for 10 children.The mayor, commissioner for the department of human services and families of the children all gathered for a banquet at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts to recognize the children and to spread awareness for the more than 100 children nationwide still waiting to be placed in homes."When you go into a beautiful museum like this and you see people making a child's life different and better, it's really invigorating and makes you want to go to work the next day," said Mayor Kenney, who held back tears while addressing the families. "To have these strong, supportive parents who are willing to take someone else's child in and make them their own is just amazing to me. It's just really life-altering for the child and life-altering for the parents."One mother, who adopted four of her six children, said this is her calling."My mom always brought children into the house. We always raised other people's kids. I knew I wanted a lot of kids," said Lyvette Fauntleroy.She and her family finalized the adoption of her daughter Cherri who she's been fostering since she was 8 months old."Now, I just feel like she's ours!" she said.With the 10 adoptions, the city hit 1,000 adoptions in 2019. City officials, however, say the department has more goals to reach. Last year, more than 300 children aged out of foster care without finding a permanent home."Our goal is that more families are willing to foster older youths. That means there are less kids that end up without a permanent solution or a permanent home," said Cynthia Figeuroa, the commissioner for the city's Department of Human Services.