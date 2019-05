143DayinPA: Day of Kindness in honor of Mister Rogers

It's a beautiful day in the neighborhood.And on Thursday, to honor the late Mister Rogers people in Pennsylvania are being challenged to be a good neighbor.Governor Tom Wolf has proclaimed it as "1-4-3 Day."He wants to encourage everyone to do something kind for someone else in memory of the beloved children's television personality.Fred Rogers often used "1-4-3" as a way to say "I love you" - referring to the number of letters in each word.To participate, every time you do something nice for someone, share it on social media using #143DayinPA and it will be counted in the Kindness Tracker.If you need assistance, the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development set up a #143DayinPA Kindness Generator . Some of the ideas it suggests include "donate to a local children's fund," "give a friend or coworker a ride home," and "send a care package to troops."Thursday is also the 143rd day of the year.ONLINE: https://143day.dced.pa.gov/