2 Philadelphia schools earn title of National Blue Ribbon Schools

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two schools in Philadelphia earned the coveted and distinguished honor of becoming National Blue Ribbon Schools.

The first.. George Washington Carver Engineering and Science High School in North Philadelphia.

Carver celebrated its achievement with a ceremony in its gymnasium.

Each of Carver's more than 900 students from grades 7 through 12 will receive a Blue Ribbon School of Excellence T-shirt.

This is second National Blue Ribbon Award for Carver.

This award is for schools where achieve at high levels or where the achievement gap is narrowing.

The other school to get the honor from the U.S. Department of Education, Joseph J. Greenberg Elementary School in Bustleton.

Mayor Jim Kenney was on hand to help make the big announcement.

Carver and Greenberg are 2 of 362 schools nationwide to get a blue ribbon.

Less than one percent of students around the country receive this recognition.

We have the full list of National Blue Ribbon Award schools right now on 6ABC.COM
