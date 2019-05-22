CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- It was a tremendous celebration Wednesday for a Camden educator.He received quite the distinction, teacher of the year.The man of the hour, Bryan Pawling, an 8th grade teacher at KIPP Lanning Square Middle School in Camden.The school hosted a pep rally to honor Pawling as the 2018 Axalta All-Pro Teacher of the Year.From Eagles alumni and cheerleaders to SWOOP, the school gathered for the big surprise party.The Axalta All-Pro Teachers program honors the region's exceptional fifth through 12th grade teachers who use STEM to teach and empower students.Pawling says receiving this honor is emotional."I just try to bring science to life. I feel like science sometimes is a neglected field especially in the urban schools. So having the opportunity through KIPP to bring STEM programs, to bring coding, to bring robotics they're always open to allowing me to do whatever we can with science so its a real honor to be celebrated for those things."Right now you can cast your vote for next year's recipient.Voting is open through November 1st.Teachers must work in the Greater Philadelphia region, which they designate as anywhere within 75 miles of Lincoln Financial Field.Each year there are 10 teachers celebrated but only ONE is named teacher of the year.Winners get school supplies and other prizes.