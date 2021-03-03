MULLICA HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Four sisters in New Jersey who spent nearly a year separated from one another were reunited Tuesday as they all got fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The Langley sisters - Bernice, Rose, Edith and Nora - range in age from 89 to 97.
The four came together at Inspira Medical Center in Mullica Hill to receive their second shots.
SEE ALSO: Vaccine Tracker for Pennsylvania, New Jersey
The Action Cam was there as the sisters made their way into an outside tent.
The Langley women waited their turn. Then they were each called to get their shot. Two sisters were called at a time, so one could be with another from a distance as they were receiving the vaccine.
The sisters said they were looking forward to being vaccinated so they could spend more time with each other.
SEE ALSO: Educators, other essential workers in New Jersey can get COVID-19 vaccine
4 NJ elderly sisters separated for nearly a year due to pandemic get vaccinated together
COVID-19 VACCINE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News