4 NJ elderly sisters separated for nearly a year due to pandemic get vaccinated together

MULLICA HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Four sisters in New Jersey who spent nearly a year separated from one another were reunited Tuesday as they all got fully vaccinated against COVID-19.The Langley sisters - Bernice, Rose, Edith and Nora - range in age from 89 to 97.The four came together at Inspira Medical Center in Mullica Hill to receive their second shots.The Action Cam was there as the sisters made their way into an outside tent.The Langley women waited their turn. Then they were each called to get their shot. Two sisters were called at a time, so one could be with another from a distance as they were receiving the vaccine.The sisters said they were looking forward to being vaccinated so they could spend more time with each other.