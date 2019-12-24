6 free spots to see holiday lights locally

Holiday lights and sights are a big part of the season. So we asked Alicia Vitarelli to round up six spots to get your cheer on. And as a bonus, they're all free to attend!1300 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107215-241-9000"16th & Arch Streets, Philadelphia, PA 19102Dilworth Park, 1 S 15th Street (west side of City Hall), Philadelphia, PA 19102N. Broad Street & JFK Blvd ,Philadelphia, PA 191026th & Race Streets, Philadelphia, PA6 Hudson Court in New Castle, Delaware 19720