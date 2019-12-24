Community & Events

6 free spots to see holiday lights locally

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
Holiday lights and sights are a big part of the season. So we asked Alicia Vitarelli to round up six spots to get your cheer on. And as a bonus, they're all free to attend!

Macy's Christmas Light Show

Every other hour from 10am-8pm, through December 31st
1300 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-241-9000"

Love Park Presents
Through Christmas Eve
16th & Arch Streets, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Deck the Hall Light Show |Website

Sunday-Thursday: Every Hour; Friday-Saturday: Every 30 Minutes -- Through January 1
Dilworth Park, 1 S 15th Street (west side of City Hall), Philadelphia, PA 19102


Philly Holiday Festival | Website |FB
Offical holiday tree, train & Ferris Wheel on North side of City Hall through January 1
N. Broad Street & JFK Blvd ,Philadelphia, PA 19102

Franklin Square Electrical Spectacle | Website | FB

Through December 31
6th & Race Streets, Philadelphia, PA
Historic Holiday Pass

The Musser Family Light Show | FB
Every half hour from 6- 9pm, Sunday- Thursday; every half hour from 6-10pm, Friday and Saturday
6 Hudson Court in New Castle, Delaware 19720
