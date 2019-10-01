6 Philadelphia schools are getting grants to help students

MAYFAIR (WPVI) -- Six schools learned Tuesday that they are getting grants to help better serve their students.
Action News was in Mayfair as each school principal received $10,000 dollars.
Lincoln High School, A-M-Y 5 at James Martin and Bridesburg, Richmond, Mayfair and Meehan Elementaries are all benefiting.
State Rep. Joseph Hohenstein was there for the ceremony, along with Superintendent William Hite.
