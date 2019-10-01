Community & Events

6 Philadelphia schools are getting grants to help students

MAYFAIR (WPVI) -- Six schools learned Tuesday that they are getting grants to help better serve their students.

Action News was in Mayfair as each school principal received $10,000 dollars.

Lincoln High School, A-M-Y 5 at James Martin and Bridesburg, Richmond, Mayfair and Meehan Elementaries are all benefiting.

State Rep. Joseph Hohenstein was there for the ceremony, along with Superintendent William Hite.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnortheast philadelphiaphiladelphia proudphilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
First vaping-related death reported in New Jersey: Officials
2 Philadelphia sanitation workers fired for illegal dumping
1 year away: Facts about Real ID as October 1, 2020 nears
Mets fan sues team, says T-shirt cannon nearly blinded him
Surveillance video captures woman taking from tip jar at pizzeria
Princeton police investigate 2 possible child lurings
Man robbed, shot in back after exiting bus
Show More
Tip jar stolen from Reading restaurant
Toddler dies after being left in hot car for hours while mom allegedly drank
Police confirm at least 3 cases of child luring in Delco
Fire ravages Chester County home
Woman apparently climbs into lion's exhibit, dances at Bronx Zoo
More TOP STORIES News