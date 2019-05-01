6abc Celebrates Asian Heritage Month 2019

Action News' Nydia Han sat down with local community leader Harry Leong to learn more about his work with the Philadelphia Suns and improving the lives of disadvantaged youth.
The Philadelphia Suns organization seeks to build character in its members so that they can become positive influences in the team and community, as well as productive team players in their personal and professional lives. Learn more about the Philadelphia Suns here.
