Community & Events

6abc Celebrates Asian Heritage Month 2019

By Aunyea Bailey
Action News' Nydia Han sat down with local community leader Harry Leong to learn more about his work with the Philadelphia Suns and improving the lives of disadvantaged youth.

The Philadelphia Suns organization seeks to build character in its members so that they can become positive influences in the team and community, as well as productive team players in their personal and professional lives. Learn more about the Philadelphia Suns here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsasian american & pacific islander heritage monthvisions
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Woman and man hospitalized after shooting in Kingsessing
4 cars collide outside Channel 6 studios
'Armed and dangerous' pair wanted by N.J. State Police
More TOP STORIES News