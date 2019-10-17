6abc celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Tuesday was the final day of 'National Hispanic Heritage Month.'Action News celebrated the Hispanic culture with a big gathering at our Channel 6 studios.President and General Manager Bernie Prazenica spoke to Latino leaders about the news station's role in their communities. Reverand Luis Cortes was the guest of honor. and sat sown with Action News anchor Walter Perez for a wide ranging discussion.Cortes is the founder of Esperanza, the premiere Hispanic faith-based Evangelical network in the country.