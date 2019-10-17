Community & Events

6abc celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Tuesday was the final day of 'National Hispanic Heritage Month.'

Action News celebrated the Hispanic culture with a big gathering at our Channel 6 studios.

President and General Manager Bernie Prazenica spoke to Latino leaders about the news station's role in their communities. Reverand Luis Cortes was the guest of honor. and sat sown with Action News anchor Walter Perez for a wide ranging discussion.

Cortes is the founder of Esperanza, the premiere Hispanic faith-based Evangelical network in the country.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslatino heritage monthhispanic
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Michael White found not guilty in Rittenhouse Square stabbing
Video shows acid leak inside Philly refinery, then explosion
State shuts down rides after child dies at NJ harvest festival
Hiker who vanished along Appalachian Trail found dead
Brothers indicted in 2018 Old City arson
Large tree comes crashing down during high winds in Bucks County
Mumps outbreak reported at Delaware Co. school district
Show More
Girl, 7, struck by car after getting off school bus: Police
NFL Expert Picks: Predictions, betting, TV info for Eagles-Cowboys, Week 7 games
AccuWeather: Winds Diminish, Fall Chill
EHT woman charged in crash that left mother, infant dead
US Rep. Elijah Cummings dies at 68
More TOP STORIES News