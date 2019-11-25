6abc Celebrates the Holidays - Fun, Festive Things to do

Rothman Orthopaedics Rink
Experience the city's premier ice rink, open November through February.
Deck the Hall Light Show
Deck the Hall Light Show presented by Independence Blue Cross dazzles Dilworth Park visitors every winter. In partnership with 6abc, the spectacle returns this season with nightly show times and a touch of holiday magic. Visitors can enjoy shows daily from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. on Novmber 25, 2019 - January 1, 2020.
Tree-Lighting Celebration
Wednesday, November 27, 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Make this annual event part of your holiday tradition. Enjoy music by Chelsea Reed and the Fair Weather Nine and the Sister Cities Girlchoir.
100th 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade
The party on the parkway begins at 8:30am Thanksgiving day.
The Philly Holiday Festival
The Philly Holiday Festival presented by Independence Blue Cross encompasses all things holiday throughout Philadelphia and celebrates old traditions and new memories, encouraging residents and visitors to shop, dine, explore and do more in the city this holiday season.
Historic Holidays in Old City
Celebrate the season in America's most historic square mile with Historic Holidays in Old City!
PECO Lights Up the Holidays
PECO continues the tradition of lighting up the holidays by supporting festivals, parades, tree lightings and more. We invite you to enjoy the merry and bright experiences our region has to offer. From the PECO family to yours, happy holidays.
EVENTS OF INTEREST:
Bucks County Holiday Happenings
QVC West Chester Christmas Parade
Christmas in Wayne
Ardmore Cookie Crawl - NEW
Coatesville Christmas Parade
Peddlers Village
Shady Brook Farm Holiday Light Show Presented by PECO
Historic Philadelphia Electrical Spectacle
Kimmel Center Soulful Christmas - NEW
Philadelphia Zoo Luminature - NEW
Longwood Gardens
Philadelphia Art Museum Holidays