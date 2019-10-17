6ABC employees put Disney magic to work

WYNNEFIELD HEIGHTS (WPVI) -- 6ABC employees put some Disney magic to work Thursday in an effort to boost the morale of some special youngsters.Matt O'Donnell and 6ABC President & General Manager Bernie Prazenica, joined other staff to write encouraging messages to patients being treated at area Children's hospitals.It was part of the Disney Day of ServiceThese notes and gifts will be given to the Starlight Children's Foundation for distribution.Disney is the parent company of 6ABC.