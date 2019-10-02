Community & Events

Bank of America makes large donations to Habitat for Humanity

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A local chapter of Habitat from Humanity just got a big boost Wednesday afternoon.

After a long day of volunteering, Bank of America presented the group with a $60,000 dollar award.

Bank employees spent hours working on the Oxford Green project in North Philadelphia.

Once complete, there will be 20 new affordable homes.

Bank of America is also giving $35,000 dollars to habitat groups with projects in surrounding areas.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnorth philadelphiaphiladelphia proudphilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former Dallas officer gets 10 years for killing neighbor
Son backs over father, kills him in Philadelphia: Police
US judge: Injection sites don't violate federal drug laws
Man charged with burning baby's body, dealing meth with girlfriend
3 wanted in Victoria's Secret theft in New Jersey: Police
At least 7 dead when WWII plane crashes in fireball at CT airport
Phillies to extend protective netting for 2020 season
Show More
Thieves target locker room at Lehigh Valley LA Fitness
UDel students living at hotels will be asked to leave: Mayor
Pizza shop customers robbed at gunpoint
Bernie Sanders cancels events after being hospitalized
AccuWeather: Record heat in many, many areas today
More TOP STORIES News