Bank of America makes large donations to Habitat for Humanity

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A local chapter of Habitat from Humanity just got a big boost Wednesday afternoon.
After a long day of volunteering, Bank of America presented the group with a $60,000 dollar award.
Bank employees spent hours working on the Oxford Green project in North Philadelphia.
Once complete, there will be 20 new affordable homes.
Bank of America is also giving $35,000 dollars to habitat groups with projects in surrounding areas.
