Boy, 13, helps bring 'Combat Wounded' reserved parking signs to Wildwood area

While many of his friends were out playing, Grauel, who attends Crest Memorial School, got to work helping to honor those who fought for our country.
Grauel says his mission started in December after his father took a photo of a reserved parking sign for veterans while in New Jersey.
"I asked him why don't we have them?," recalled Jaxon. "My dad said, 'I have no clue. You should email the mayor.'"
And that's just what Jaxon did.
Jaxon was born into a family of law enforcement. His father is a firefighter, his mother is a police officer, his aunt is a member of the National Guard and his grandparents were both veterans, one wounded in combat. So, representing the veterans of his community might just be in his blood.
Jaxon says he got to work and emailed mayors in Wildwood Crest, North Wildwood and Wildwood.
He says all three towns responded and ordinances have since been approved.
"I wanted to make sure they get recognized for what they did for our country," Jaxon tells Action News.
Just this week, Jaxon and his family presented a combat wounded warrior reserved parking sign to Wildwood Mayor Ernie Troiano.
Troiano says Jaxon went "above and beyond" to help honor our service members.
Jaxon's father, Jim Grauel, says he couldn't be more proud.
"I am beyond proud of my son Jaxon and his 'if not me then who' mindset," said Jim.
But Jaxon's mission isn't over. He says he would feel honored if others followed in his footsteps and added signs for combat-wounded veterans in their shore towns.
He says the signs were ordered through the Wounded Warriors Family Support organization, but they ran out of their supply. So Jaxon is currently working with a local sign company to keep fueling his mission.
If you're interested in bringing a sign to your town, Jaxon says to contact him at Jaxgrauel@gmail.com.