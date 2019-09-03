Community & Events

Bus drivers kick off the school year

PASSYUNK (WPVI) -- Tuesday back to school time for many students, and one job that is perhaps as important as a teachers, is the school bus driver.

The Action Cam was at the Passyunk school bus yard as the drivers arrived for their first day this school year.

Superintendent of schools, Doctor William Hite was there to greet the drivers.

The drivers were all eager to get back to work, even showing up early, including one bus driver who has been on the job for 17 years.

"We're here to work for the school district, we're happy to be here every morning, we're here ready to go."

The Philadelphia school district added new buses to its fleet this year.
