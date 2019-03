CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- Bring out the sweet treats! A special birthday was celebrated at Adventure Aquarium in Camden Friday.Button the Hippo is turning 22.Hippo cakes were served to Button and her hippo friend Genny.The cake is made of her favorite fruits and vegetables.These young people even sang happy birthday in Button's honor!Visitors who head out to the zoo this weekend will receive treats as well as learn about Button's history and her life as a hippo at the Aquarium.