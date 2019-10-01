Camden continues efforts to improve affordable housing

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- Camden is continuing its efforts to improve affordable housing in the city.Mayor Frank Moran and other leaders helped break ground the latest project Tuesday morning, on the 1800 block of South 9th Street.In all, this $120,000,000 dollar project will transform the townhomes at Clement T. Branch Village.The money is coming from a federal housing grant that promotes a public-private partnership to help communities in need.