Celebrate Juneteenth in a socially distant way with the PA Juneteenth Initiative

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Although the Philadelphia Juneteenth parade and festival was canceled this year due to COVID-19, the Pennsylvania Juneteenth Initiative, Inc. is offering socially distant ways to celebrate and get involved.
PAJI produced the largest Juneteenth Parade and Festival in 2019 and have now teamed up with the Black Doctor's COVID-19 Consortium (BDC-19C) to make sure those in underserved communities can get tested.
From 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. COVID-19 testing will be offered at Global Leadership Academy West in the parking lot at 5200 Pine Street.
A Juneteenth Mini Celebration Voter Registration will be held from Noon to 2 p.m. at Global Leadership Academy West in the front of the school.
Starting at 5 p.m., there will be a Juneteenth Virtual Celebration providing education on the history of Juneteenth, Juneteenth book reading for children and African dance. To RSVP, visit Eventbrite
The PA Juneteenth Initiative is also encouraging people to support local black owned businesses on Friday. Download these apps to find a black owned business near you:
Shop Katika: Black Businesses
Official Black Wall Street
I AM Black Business
RankTribe Black Business
The Black Wallet
Mayor Jim Kenney announced Tuesday that the City of Philadelphia has designated Juneteenth as an official city holiday.
On June 19, 2019, Governor Wolf signed legislation which designates June 19 as "Juneteenth National Freedom Day" in Pennsylvania.
What is Juneteenth? History, celebrations, future of the holiday celebrating the end of slavery
