Celebrating a century

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- He has witnessed some of the most significant historical events of the last 100 years, and Tuesday, celebrated the century mark himself.Gunter Hauer marked his 100th birthday surrounded by friends and family at the Philadelphia Protestant Home, in Northeast Philadelphia.Hauer, who is Jewish, was born in Berlin, and fled Nazi Germany with his family back in 1939.He moved to Philadelphia in 1947.Asked about the highlights of his life, Mr. Hauer gushed over his late wife, to whom he was married for 72 years.