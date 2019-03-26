Classroom mini music concert

FRANKFORD (WPVI) -- The classroom was turned into a mini music concert for some middle school students in Philadelphia, but it was also a teaching moment
7th and 8th graders at Philadelphia Charter School for Arts and Sciences played along side professional musicians.
It was all part of an interactive music lesson.
T.J.P., the Philly-based band that performs around the world helped teach the session.
They're new album is called Peace and Love.
The band focuses on interpreting classic rock in a jazz format.
