Classroom mini music concert

FRANKFORD (WPVI) -- The classroom was turned into a mini music concert for some middle school students in Philadelphia, but it was also a teaching moment7th and 8th graders at Philadelphia Charter School for Arts and Sciences played along side professional musicians.It was all part of an interactive music lesson.T.J.P., the Philly-based band that performs around the world helped teach the session.They're new album is called Peace and Love.The band focuses on interpreting classic rock in a jazz format.