Close shaves for a good cause

Participants shaved their heads to raise money and awareness for children's cancer research as rweported during Action News at 4 on March 15, 2019.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- There were quite a bit close shaves at one Atlantic City casino Friday, but it was all to raise money for charity.

Once again the Borgata hotel and casino played host to this private fund-raiser for children's cancer research.

Participants shaved their heads to raise money and awareness.

The annual event is sponsored by Saint Baldrick's foundation, which has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for childhood cancer research.

And for the men who chose to be bald, well if your going to lose at a casino, it may as well be your hair.
