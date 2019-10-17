Community & Events

Cooper University Health Care unveils "luxury" transport for children

CAMDEN. N.J. (WPVI) -- Children at Cooper University Health Care in Camden can now ride in style.

Representatives from the Cherry Hill Imports Auto Group donated three mini, luxury remote control cars Thursday.

Those cars, a Mercedes, and Audi and a Volkswagen Beetle, will be used to transport children to the operating room.

The kids will be able to drive those cars themselves, helping to ease the stress and anxiety they're facing.
