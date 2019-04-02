Dave & Buster's opening location at Gloucester Premium Outlets

BLACKWOOD, N.J. -- Dave & Buster's announced it is opening a new location at the Gloucester Premium Outlets in Blackwood, N.J.The 40,000 square foot venue which features arcade games and a restaurant is expected to open in April of 2020.It will be located in the lot at the corner of College Drive and Premium Outlets Drive, which is parallel to Route 42.Simon, which owns the outlets, says the addition will bring hundreds of new jobs to the area.Dave & Buster's currently operates two other locations in the Delaware Valley, one along Christopher Columbus Boulevard in Philadelphia, and the other in Plymouth Meeting.