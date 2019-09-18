Community & Events

Del. Governor John Carney announces "EDGE" grant winners

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- Delaware Governor John Carney spent the day highlighting the state's efforts to help grow local small businesses.

Wednesday morning he announced the winners of the first "EDGE" grants.

Those grants are designed to provide small businesses with the funds they need to compete with larger companies.

Ten Delaware-based businesses were awarded the grants, worth up to $100,000 dollars each.
