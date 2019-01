A big delivery is underway to help make a difference for first time home ownersThe Franklin Residences of Philadelphia is donating furniture to Habitat for Humanity.Couches, tables, dressers, chairs and even art work are all being delivered by the truck load.In all 50 suites worth of furniture will be donated and delivered over the next few weeks.This furniture will go to Habitat for Humanity's Restore for purchase to help raise money to build new habitat homes.