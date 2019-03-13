community journalist

Students raise $13k at volleyball tournament with Eagles guest stars

VOLLEYBALL FOR HOPE: Students at Rustin High School teamed up for a volleyball competition with a great cause!

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- Students at Bayard Rustin High School teamed up for a volleyball competition with a great cause!

Players were invited to "Spike the Rock" to raise money for Bringing Hope Home, a non-profit supporting families affected by cancer. Students had to form their own teams and were in charge of their own fundraising efforts. The team with the most donations won a tour through Lincoln Financial Field!

6abc was on the court with the students and special guests Eagles' Lane Johnson, Swoop, and cheerleaders!
