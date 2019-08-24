PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- "Less funerals, more graduation," Tierra Jones proudly advocates during a fun-filled day with her non-profit organization, A.T.T.R.A.C.T. Philly.
It's in the name: A Team Taking Responsive Actions with Conscious Thoughts. This team celebrated 8 years of community service with a free festival called, "The Sky's the Limit," featuring educational and employment resources, face painting, carnival food and games, and a school bag giveaway.
The community event at Penrose Recreation Center in North Philadelphia also held an anti-violence basketball tournament and a violence prevention program.
Jones grew up in North Philadelphia but recalls being sent outside of her community to receive proper educational tools. She returned with a mission to give the youth in North Philadelphia what she lacked as a child.
To read more, visit their site.
Family fun and education shine in North Philadelphia
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More