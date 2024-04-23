Elementary school kids celebrate Earth Day and get inspired by Philadelphia City Council members

Philadelphia City Council members were able to spend Earth Day with children from Clara Barton Elementary School

NORTH PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Celebrating the planet today, a few of Philadelphia's City Council members spent Earth Day with students from Clara Barton Elementary School.

"It's extremely important for us to teach our young people very early in their lives to be environmental stewards. We're going to help educate them on all the ways that they can help our planet be healthier...We are going to be the change we want to see in our city," said Philadelphia City Council Majority Leader Katherine Gilmore Richardson.

Kids learned about wind energy, how to recycle, and good habits related to environmentalism.

All of this in hopes to inspire their future leadership and work towards improving the environment.

"I think it's important to teach young people things that they can do to better protect the spaces around them. Each one of us has to do our part in the city of Philadelphia and across the world to protect the environment, to ensure that future generations are able to benefit like we have," said Councilmember of 7th Council District, Quetcy Lozada.

For more information, check out the video above.