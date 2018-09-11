Gatherings in Bucks County commemorate those lost in 9/11

At the Garden of Reflection some 200 people gathered Tuesday night to remember the 18 Bucks County residents who lost their lives on 9/11.By now, a very familiar ritual but even so it retains a very deep significance in many people's lives."A lot of us here have young children and it's pretty remarkable to think that they weren't even alive when this happened and yet it is so much a fabric of who we are today," said Jennifer Neil of Lower Makefield.Judi Reiss lost her 23-year-old son, Josh Reiss, in the North Tower."I think time does help, it doesn't heal, but it helps," she said. "I learn that I can't change it."And yet Reiss has managed to move on with her life as she says her son would have wanted. She now prays for this very polarized nation to somehow find unity."We've all become so uncivil and so quick to judge that we need to take a deep breath and start looking for the good in people," said Reiss.Meanwhile at the Tullytown Fire Company, people gathered to dedicate a ceremony to their fallen firefighters, paramedics and officers lost."Never ever forget, 17 years, 27 years, 57 years, 127 or whatever," said Dann Makhoul, of Lower Makefield. "Never, ever forget this day."------