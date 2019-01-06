Giant butter sculpture featured at Pennsylvania Farm Show

The 2019 Pennsylvania Farm Show kicked off in Harrisburg.
The show featured giant sculptures made entirely out of butter.
One sculpture, in particular, featured individuals wearing superhero capes, including an athlete, a soldier, a doctor, a firefighter, and a dairy farmer.
It took a thousand pounds of butter to create the sculpture.
This year's theme is "Choose PA Dairy and Find Your Power."
The farm show opened Saturday and runs through January 12th.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
community-eventspennsylvania newsfarmingbuttersculpture
community-eventspennsylvania newsfarmingbuttersculpture