A celebration in honor of Women's Month brought people of all ages together Friday in Atlantic County, New JerseyWilliam Davies Middle School hosted its yearly Ladies Tea event.60 young ladies in 6th, 7th and 8th grade had a chance to network with successful professional women who come from diverse backgrounds.The theme this year is "Girls with dreams become women with vision."This is the school's 13th annual social gathering over tea to celebrate Women's Month.