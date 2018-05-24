COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Gloucester Township has a new bike sharing program up and running.

Donated, repaired and recovered bicycles will be available to the public to ride for free. (WPVI)

BLACKWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) --
In Gloucester Township, officials have a new bike sharing program up and running.

Volunteers working with BTWheels will repair donated or recovered bicycles and make them available to the public for free.

Residents will be able to borrow the bikes from Camden County's Lakeland Complex near Henry Dunn Memorial Park.

You can take them home for as long as you'd like and return them once you are finished.

Local leaders hope other communities will use this program to start similar ones of their own.
