Goodwill Digital Career Accelerator training workers in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester learned about a unique job training program in Delaware Monday.

The congresswoman met with participants at the Goodwill Center in Wilmington.

There she learned about Goodwill Digital Career Accelerator, a program funded by google to provide free job training to people who are experiencing barriers to self-sufficiency.

After the tour, the congresswoman took part in a discussion with staff and participants at the center.
