A family was evacuated from their room while grieving the recent loss of their 7-year-old daughter, who passed away at the Friendship Motor Inn Friday night in Carneys Point Township, New Jersey.When the medical examiner performed the autopsy, they found she died of natural causes. According to police, the girl had been sick from another illness. But the doctor also noticed a slight elevation in carbon monoxide levels.On Saturday, out of caution, the emergency management, police, and the fire department evacuated the family who is living in the Motor Inn.Two adults and four children were all treated for elevated carbon monoxide levels but are expected to be okay.Responders also evacuated a man next door to their room, who wasn't ill and he refused medical care.Township police say their investigation is focused on finding the source of the carbon monoxide but stated they don't believe that the family living inside the room, nor the Friendship Motor Inn is at fault for the elevated levels.The child who died passed of natural causes, and not because of elevated carbon monoxide levels.