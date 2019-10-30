Trick-or-treating rain dates: Some municipalities move Halloween due to weather forecast

This is not a trick, and depending on who you are talking to, it's not a treat either.With rain in the forecast for Halloween, some towns are moving trick-or-treating to a different date.Trick-or-treating in Mantua Township, New Jersey will now take place on Friday, November 1, from 3 to 8 p.m.In Hammonton, trick-or-treating has been moved one day earlier to Wednesday, October 30 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The school's Halloween parade has also been rescheduled to Wednesday.Hammonton's announcement said the Quality of Life Committee made the decision in collaboration with the police department and the school district. They noted that the safety of children is their number 1 priority.In Spring Township, Berks County, trick-or-treating has been moved to Wednesday, October 30 from 5:30 to 9 p.m.For some, the decision boils down to safety. Rain could mean reduced visibility and slippery sidewalks and roads, especially given the wet leaves.For others, Halloween is October 31 regardless of weather.Also, parents who have rearranged their work schedules to trick-or-treat with their children on Halloween may now not be able to take part.Let us know what you think: